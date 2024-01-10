Twitter on the BTC ETF approval/no approval debacle earlier today:

We can confirm that the account @SECGov was compromised and we have completed a preliminary investigation.

Based on our investigation, the compromise was not due to any breach of X's systems, but rather due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the @SECGov account through a third party.

We can also confirm that the account did not have two-factor authentication enabled at the time the account was compromised.

Poor security protocols from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).