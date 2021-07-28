AIRSOFT’s recipe for brokerage success: Attracting new traders and increasing conversions

AIRSOFT brings to the table a host of solutions for all brokers



The pandemic-led economic uncertainty drove thousands of new traders to the global financial markets. This new generation of young retail traders are not just tech-savvy, they have high expectations from brokerage firms. To make the most of this opportunity to expand their customer base, brokers are striving to provide high-quality services at lower costs.

In addition, they are looking for sophisticated technologies like mobile platforms, user metrics, chatbots, personalized trading instruments, and end-to-end CRMs to provide highly satisfying trading experiences.

This is because to survive in this competitive landscape, brokers need technologies that are robust and agile. They need platforms that can rapidly respond to market events, customer requirements, and emerging regulatory trends. Advancements in cloud computing and cheap VPS solutions are giving new life to algorithmic trading strategies.

Industry-leading technology provider for brokerage companies, AIRSOFT Technology has been supporting new and existing brokerage firms with comprehensive software solutions since 2012. The company is focused on constantly innovating and upgrading its technology solutions to offer the latest technological advancements. The aim is to ease the launch of new brokerage firms and the expansion of existing ones.

As the industry looks at another strong upcoming business season in September 2021, brokerage firms will face intense competition in client acquisition and retention, and the management of increased trading volumes. AIRSOFT Technology is already prepared with the best-fit solutions for all types of brokers.





Attracting New Clients and Enhancing Conversion Rates

To achieve long-term success, brokerages need to continuously attract new clients, while simultaneously providing exceptional services to existing ones. The process of onboarding new clients and generating leads starts with a professional website. A well-maintained website establishes a consistent brand identity, helps create a great first impression, and improves search rankings.

If a brokerage firm is facing low conversion rates, they might have to take a second look at their customer engagement strategies, client onboarding support, and training of the sales teams.

AIRSOFT Technology offers cutting-edge tools, designed specifically to help brokerages attract and retain clients. These include professional website development and management, marketing tools, and a personal account manager and support. A dedicated manager can quickly analyse the factors that might be hindering client acquisition and devise an effective plan to deal with the issues. AIRSOFT Technology also connects brokers with a multi-level IB programme to help them expand their client base.

New brokers can take advantage of a strong affiliate program to market their platform on a budget, increase their brand awareness, and benefit from the high ROI of a targeted marketing campaign.





Intuitive and Advanced Trading Technologies

Over the past year, customers across industries have grown to expect two key services from brands: faster resolution times and thoughtful experiences. To fully address these expectations, brokers need to invest in the right technology quickly.

Today, traders look for platforms that offer them exposure to the global markets, real-time market information, and superior execution. They look for real-time data analytics, to keep track of their trading activities and performance metrics to make informed trading decisions. Most importantly, they seek the ability to monitor and execute trades even on the go.

On the other hand, brokers need real-time data to keep an eye on all trading activities on their platforms. They can use this data to understand client needs and provide better products and services. Data can also help them target clients with high lifetime value. But to be useful, the data needs to be easily understandable and actionable.

AIRSOFT Technology helps brokerages cater to traders of all skill and experience levels through advanced web and mobile trading platforms for FX and CFD trading.

An example of the company's expertise in trading technologies is Chrono Trade, a unique platform that can be integrated with any existing CFD platform or used as a stand-alone brokerage solution. The platform has been designed for short-term traders and new clients looking for exciting trading opportunities in volatile market conditions. Brokers using Chrono Trade report higher user engagement and increased trading volumes.

The CFD-Forex Web Trader from AIRSOFT Technology helps brokers offer 5,000+ tradable assets from across 30+ exchanges worldwide. With deep analysis, algorithmic trading and social trading, advanced charting capabilities and Bloomberg TV integration, the platform caters to the needs of professional traders with ease.

AIRSOFT Technology also offers brokers multiple-device accessibility with their own branded mobile app for easy trade management. Available for iOS and Android, the app is a perfect fit for young and affluent retail traders, who want the markets at their fingertips.





Integrated PSP Solutions

Friction in withdrawals and deposits can lead to the loss of existing and potential clients. It can also hamper partnership prospects for an upcoming broker.

Brokers need to offer clients and partners access to multiple payment modes for convenient transactions. AIRSOFT Technology partners with leading PSPs, exchanges and cashiers to help brokers with easy integration. Their API allows the flexibility to integrate new PSPs, extending the global reach of brokers.





Training and Development

Like any business, brokerages need high calibre talent and expertise to navigate the challenging market conditions. A customer-centric business model can be ensured when employees bring their innovations and commitment to the table. Continuous training programmes can help the team align their efforts with long-term business goals and business culture. These also help motivate employees, providing them the knowledge to support clients in the best way. The end result is that sales and support teams deliver better results.





With wide experience in the financial market industry, AIRSOFT Technology helps brokerage firms grow organically with business consulting services and referrals to the right experts in the legal, banking, PSP and marketing sectors.