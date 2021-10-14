Did Ethereum founders really place difficulty bombs on purpose?
Ethereum and mining
Ethereum and the problems it faces
Ethereum
blockchains may experience massive difficulty in mining, and we
call it the difficulty bomb. This slows the process of making a new block and
thus increasing the required time. This problem is something that others see as
a hindrance for Ethereum to continue in the long run. It might not be
profitable anymore if this issue will not be solved. Ethereum is a
cryptocurrency that may experience difficulty, as we mentioned. If this
difficulty becomes too massive, more time and computing power are needed to
verify transaction inputs on a blockchain.
Mining in Ethereum
Ethereum cannot deny its feature wherein its difficulty increases in the long run. An increasing amount of mined blocks means more difficulty and time requirements. Let us say that there were already 100k mines blocked. The next block will now need 10-20 seconds more to mine compared to the previous ones. This fact will slow block mining in the long run in exponential terms. Miners will be less interested in the economic benefit. People already have a name for this scenario, and it is Ethereum's Ice Age. And since the problem already has a name, there is also a solution already. Ethereum is currently using Proof of Work which requires miners to earn ether as they compete when solving puzzles and earn rewards. When the Ice Age happens, it will shift to Proof Stake. Rewards are given depending on the stake or coin ownership.
A blockchain upgrade took place on New Year's Day of
2020. It delayed Ice Age by 611 days. This delay is already the third time.
Developers had enough time to transition from proof of work to proof of stake
properly.
Why is there a difficulty bomb in the first place if it will cause problems to Ethereum?
Difficulty bomb discourages miners from pushing
through with POW even when the blockchain already shifted to POS. There is a
change in the balance of power and profits for the benefit of investors and
users instead of the miners. If no miner transitions to POS, then Ethereum's
blockchain might fork. What happened to Bitcoin in 2017 can attest to that. The
people who made Ethereum already expected this mining algorithm's difficulty.
In fact, they designed it this way. They wanted to meet their ultimate
transitioning to POS and Ethereum 2.0 goal. Also, they wanted miners to agree
with each other.
