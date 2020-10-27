EuropeFX taking trading to the next level with RoboX

Take advantage of RoboX with EuropeFX



Advanced solutions and technology continue to push the envelope for what is possible for traders. EuropeFX understands this and has managed to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive industry. The brokerage is now supporting RoboX, the next generation of smart trading machines.

RoboX was engineered and developed by fintech Tradency. Its RoboX algorithm is based on tailored packages of smart trading strategies, designed to combine your personal trading styles and preferred assets with your personal risk management profile.

The availability of RoboX has come amid popular demand at EuropeFX, having looked to offer the best trading experience on the market.





The most advanced trading experience to date

EuropeFX traders can take advantage of RoboX and capabilities, which is supported across all of its trading accounts. In doing so, users are able to eliminate traditional pain points in automating their trading software.

Learn more about how to open an account today with EuropeFX.

In particular, RoboX relies on complex bundles of data that are updated automatically in real-time as the RoboX algorithm scans upwards of 1 million different available trading strategies.

With this information, the algorithm is able to match your account with strategies ideally suited for your overall trading profile. This differs notably from other retail social trading capabilities, which are far more limited in assessed trading strategies.





RoboX is geared primarily at traders looking to diversify their trading portfolios. This has never been more important in 2020 given such high volatility currently seen in markets, compounded by historic levels of uncertainty and risk factors.

Take your trading to the next level exclusively with EuropeFX.





