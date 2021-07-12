Introducing the NordFX super lottery, worth over $100,000

Would you like to win $500, $1,000 or $2,500? How about adding $20,000 to your budget? We know where and how it can be done





The brokerage company NordFX is running this year a super lottery with 101 cash prizes totaling 100,000 USD. And surprisingly, you don't have to spend money to buy lottery tickets to take part. You'll get them for free. Moreover, you can also make good money on it.

"Trade, earn, win!" - this is the slogan of this lottery. And it reflects its essence in full. It is very easy to take part in the lottery and get a chance to win one or even several of these prizes. To do this, just register and open a Pro account with NordFX (all this is done online in a matter of minutes), then fund this account with at least $200 and... just start trading.

You can make transactions with currencies and cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices, oil and precious metals, and everything that you earn can be withdrawn at any time. And as soon as your trading turnover in Forex currency pairs or gold reaches 2 lots (or 4 lots in silver), you will automatically become the owner of a lottery ticket. It is not so difficult to make such a turnover, because the leverage at NordFX reaches 1: 1000.

Needless to say, the more times you meet the top-up plus turnover condition, the more lottery tickets you will receive. Their maximum number is not limited. And the more tickets you have, the higher the probability of winning. And you can be the winner of not one, but several prizes!

The NordFX lottery has another huge advantage. Unlike trader contests, there is no need for a lottery participant to show exceptional trading results. Both experienced professionals and beginners have equal chances of winning.

NordFX is a company with a rich history and has been operating in the financial markets for many years. This broker ran a contest on demo accounts called DemoCup since 2010. It raffled off $42,000 annually, $3,500 monthly.

The Olympic DemoCup, a contest held in parallel with the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, finished on August 19, 2016. After which... the company gave up any of these kinds of contests. Why? An analysis of the seven-year history of DemoCup showed that it was not uncommon for the same people to win such contests - either very experienced traders or owners of powerful robot advisers. So, despite the fact that anyone could take part in the contest, and absolutely for free, the above categories of participants had a certain advantage in advance. That is why it was decided to turn to a much more democratic scheme - lotteries, where the winner is determined randomly using a random number generator, regardless of their experience and trading results.

The first draw of the Super Lottery took place on July 1, 2021. It was held as openly as possible, online, and anyone could follow the progress of the drawing of prizes on the Internet. The next drawss will be held on October 01, 2021 and on January 03, 2022. There will be 50 prizes of $500, 15 of $1000, 8 of $2500 and a super prize of $20,000. As you can see, there are many prizes, as there are many chances to become their owner.

No pitfalls. And the winners can either use the received prize money in further trading, or withdraw it out without any restrictions. So, open an account, and then, as said at the beginning, "Trade, earn, win!"



