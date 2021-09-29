Nominate your brand for a prestigious award
Nominations for awards for the FMLS are now open
As we head into Q4, finance and fintech brands prepare for stellar expos and industry awards. The Finance Magnates London Summit running 16-17 November 2021, is one of the most revered in the sector. As well as being a meeting place for industry thought leaders, the event will acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of leading industry brands.
About The London Summit Awards
The London Summit awards celebrate the achievements of leading industry
brands that excel in various fields of the online trading business. Don't miss
the chance to nominate your brand and be in the running to win one of the most
sought-after industry titles. The online voting process is designed to provide
the entire industry with a voice in deciding the winners each year, without the
interference of judges or third parties.
Award Categories
Nominate Your Brand till 25 October 2021
Registrations are open and we officially invite you to nominate your brand for an award! The Awards process consists of three separate stages to determine the nominees, finalists and winners. During each round, participants cast their vote to decide who will take home the prestigious trophies. Winners will be announced at the live Awards Ceremony at the London Summit on 17 November 2021!
To submit your nomination simply
- Complete your registration to the London Summit
- Log into the event's website with your username and password
- Complete the Nomination Form and make sure to complete all mandatory fields before clicking 'submit'
NOMINATIONS CLOSE 25 OCTOBER 2021
Who Can Nominate And Vote?
We want to keep our awards unbiased and transparent. As such we have implemented strict voting rules to ensure fairness.
- Nominations and voting are free of charge
- To nominate or vote, the user must be registered and approved via the London Summit registration
- Companies can nominate themselves - one vote per registration
- Third party: users can nominate other companies
- Registering for the Summit solely for the purpose of voting (and not for attending) is strictly prohibited and can lead to exclusion of the nominated firm and nullification of attendee status
- Attendees must register with a corporate email address. Personal or inauthentic emails will be disqualified.
- The awards categories belong to the online trading, digital assets & blockchain, fintech and payments industry verticals. Therefore, any firm whose business activity falls within them can be nominated
- Each company can be nominated in up to three categories.
- All nominations are vetted by Finance Magnates to ensure category relevancy
Please read the full Awards Terms & Conditions here.Awards are a great way to showcase your brand, platform, services and customer support. Nominations are now open so be sure to nominate your favourite brand!