Nominate your brand for a prestigious award

As we head into Q4, finance and fintech brands prepare for stellar expos and industry awards. The Finance Magnates London Summit running 16-17 November 2021, is one of the most revered in the sector. As well as being a meeting place for industry thought leaders, the event will acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of leading industry brands.





About The London Summit Awards

The London Summit awards celebrate the achievements of leading industry brands that excel in various fields of the online trading business. Don't miss the chance to nominate your brand and be in the running to win one of the most sought-after industry titles. The online voting process is designed to provide the entire industry with a voice in deciding the winners each year, without the interference of judges or third parties.





Award Categories



Nominate Your Brand till 25 October 2021

Registrations are open and we officially invite you to nominate your brand for an award! The Awards process consists of three separate stages to determine the nominees, finalists and winners. During each round, participants cast their vote to decide who will take home the prestigious trophies. Winners will be announced at the live Awards Ceremony at the London Summit on 17 November 2021!





To submit your nomination simply

Complete your registration to the London Summit

Log into the event's website with your username and password

Complete the Nomination Form and make sure to complete all mandatory fields before clicking 'submit'





NOMINATIONS CLOSE 25 OCTOBER 2021

Who Can Nominate And Vote?

We want to keep our awards unbiased and transparent. As such we have implemented strict voting rules to ensure fairness.

Nominations and voting are free of charge

To nominate or vote, the user must be registered and approved via the London Summit registration

Companies can nominate themselves - one vote per registration

Third party: users can nominate other companies

Registering for the Summit solely for the purpose of voting (and not for attending) is strictly prohibited and can lead to exclusion of the nominated firm and nullification of attendee status

Attendees must register with a corporate email address. Personal or inauthentic emails will be disqualified.

The awards categories belong to the online trading, digital assets & blockchain, fintech and payments industry verticals. Therefore, any firm whose business activity falls within them can be nominated

Each company can be nominated in up to three categories.

All nominations are vetted by Finance Magnates to ensure category relevancy





Please read the full Awards Terms & Conditions here.

