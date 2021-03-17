Traders staying ahead of the game with EuropeFX

Choosing the right brokerage has never been more important as today

Financial markets have exploded over the past year, with record volatility in forex, stock, and crypto markets. With investors looking for a brokerage to sign up with, the choice has never been more important for reliable and safe trading needs.

Traders have come to demand fast execution, access to a wide basket of assets, and low spreads. Not all brokerages are created equal and choosing the wrong provider can leave you exposed and losing hard-earned money.

With analysts projecting another record-setting year of volatility and growth across numerous markets in 2021, the time to open a trading account is now.

The stakes could not be higher and making a well-informed decision as to which brokerage you trade with is often your first step towards achieving any and all financial goals.





Getting Started with a Broker You Can Trust

Are you looking to trade with a regulated broker? The answer should be yes and to do so requires some simple checking on your end.

Users should look no further than EuropeFX, which is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Of note, the company offers negative balance protection, which is essential with all forms of leveraged trading. Many newer and even advanced traders can inadvertently experience or open themselves up to sizable losses.

By offering this safeguard, EuropeFX is looking out for the best interests of its clients, protecting them from debilitating losses. Furthermore, the company also keeps all client funds in segregated bank accounts and relies on an Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) up to €20,000.





Stay Informed with EuropeFX

Whether you are a professional investor or just starting out, staying on top of advanced market movements and techniques can be the difference between large profits and losses.

EuropeFX understands this and offers users access to a comprehensive Education Portal, complete with a variety of free resources.

This includes a Video Academy, Economic Calendar, tutorials, market news, webinars, and more. Users can also take advantage of TipRanks, Trading Central, Trading Signals, and advanced data analytics via Acuity Trading.

One of the biggest demands of investors are the availability of tradable assets and exposure into new markets. For most, this includes an expanding suite of asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, commodities, and share stocks.

EuropeFX offers all of these in the form of contracts-for-difference (CFDs), allowing investors to not miss a beat in the latest market trends. Traders can familiarize themselves with the entire offering of EuropeFX by accessing the following link.





About EuropeFX

EuropeFXis a global leader in Forex, CFDs, Stock CFDs, Commodity CFDs, Crypto CFDs, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.





Risk Warning:

8 3.35 % of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider



