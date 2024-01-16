As the brokerage sector evolves at lightning speed, data reigns supreme. To remain top of mind with their clients, brokers must harness the power of data to tailor their offerings. This is where Business Intelligence (BI) plays a pivotal role. Fintech360, an all-inclusive technology provider to the brokerage industry, understands the challenges facing brokerage firms when it comes to processing staggering volumes of client data and translating them into actionable insights.

Introducing its integrated technology suite, Fintech360 Business Intelligence, the fintech firm aims to redefine financial service delivery. Built for operational efficiency, this game-changing solution meets the needs of both new and veteran market players, enabling complete customer lifecycle management.

A 360-degree approach to brokerage management

Fusing Website and CMS, Onboarding and Client Area, Compliance Intelligence, Web platform and trading applications, CRM, full-suite cashier, and affiliate management into a single powerful technology suite, Fintech360 ushers in the era of integrated brokerage services.

At the core of Fintech360’s intelligent technology stack is a suite of AI-powered BI reports seamlessly integrated with a range of products designed to holistically manage every aspect of brokerage operations.

What distinguishes Fintech360’s BI platform from similar products is its unique capability to leverage data available across various Fintech360 proprietary systems to generate laser-focused BI insights.

Coming with an intuitive yet powerful web dashboard, the BI platform compiles essential data from the website, client area, CRM, affiliate portal, cashier, and other systems into granular reports covering every aspect of brokerage operations - from KYC to sales pipelines and payment reconciliation.

Apart from providing unique insights that are not available through point-solution providers, the ‘intelligent’ SaaS platform is also integrated with Telegram for instant sharing of selected reports. Highlighting the ‘integrative’ aspect of this innovative technology, CEO Aaron Bitter says:

“We live in the age of integrated service. Everyone is looking for simplicity, and this is exactly what we offer brokers - the ability to harness Big Data in the easiest and most cost-efficient way. Instead of spending valuable resources on purchasing multiple solutions from different providers, with us, brokers save costs by integrating a single, holistic solution that covers every aspect of their business.”

Promoting a holistic approach to financial service delivery, Fintech360 Business Intelligence offloads the operational complexities associated with brokerage management and gives way to business growth. Below are some of the multiple benefits it provides:

Streamlined lead acquisition and management

Traffic management is the lifeblood of every brokerage. Fintech360's Affiliate Management System, Monstrack, consolidates traffic from affiliates and in-house sources, providing brokers with a streamlined approach to web traffic management.

BI reports from Monstrack deliver all-around insights into the customer lifecycle, from registration to trading activity. Conversion rates, true value, ROI, CPL/A, and affiliate costs are just a few of the valuable metrics that empower brokers to optimize lead acquisition.

Improved acumen with turnkey trading platforms and apps

The seamless trading experience offered by Fintech360's web platform and mobile apps, integrated with MT4/MT5 and Match-Trade, is complemented by BI reports that provide crucial data on customer trading activity. These insights empower decision-makers to make informed choices for greater financial success.

Dealing and risk analysis: a comprehensive approach

In addition to synergistic management of affiliate and trading activities, Fintech360's BI suite gives access to detailed dealing and risk analysis reports, enabling brokers to evaluate key trading metrics such as deposits/withdrawals, P/L, volume, exposure, and more. This data-driven approach supports regulatory reporting requirements and empowers decision-makers to optimize performance and manage risks as they occur.

Payments management: unlocking efficiency

Integrating multiple payment solutions to facilitate seamless cross-border, multicurrency deposits and withdrawals is one of the numerous challenges brokers face. Boasting an impressive ecosystem of 300+ PSP integrations, the Fintech360 Cashier meets brokers’ needs in terms of payment solutions’ integration, relieving any associated complexities.

Enhanced by BI reports that offer granular data on approval ratios, chargebacks, and geo-performance for each provider, the Cashier enables payment teams to optimize routing logic, increase approval ratios, and manage payment solutions effectively.

Sales and marketing optimization: a clear view

Fintech360's CRM provides a comprehensive view of the entire customer lifecycle, with BI reports offering insights on account opening and retention metrics. Powered by Machine Learning (ML) and BI data, the Customer Splitter is a powerful sales and marketing tool that automatically allocates hot leads to sales agents, drastically increasing conversion rates and retention.

AML compliance and customer support: Friction-free onboarding

Fintech360's onboarding tools, backed by BI reports, provide a seamless experience that supports diverse onboarding funnels to meet regulatory requirements effortlessly. This ensures compliance and efficient management of the entire customer onboarding journey.

Finance and operations optimization: the power of simplicity

BI reports from Fintech360 play a crucial role for finance and back-office teams by providing valuable insights into customer funds, transactions, deposits, and withdrawals. This not only ensures compliance with regulations but also simplifies finance reporting, ultimately boosting operational efficiency.

Data management in real time with comprehensive VoIP

Detailed reports on VoIP provider comparisons provide a clear overview of the number of call attempts, answered and unanswered calls, answered ratios, and effective calls.

Giving access to key metrics, including FTDs, redeposits, withdrawals, conversion rate, true value, active traders, client funds, P&L, and other pivotal data through its BI platform, Fintech360 offers a critical understanding of brokerage operations.

In conclusion, providing a top-down, data-driven perspective of the entire brokerage activity across departments in real time, Fintech360 Business Intelligence proves to be an indispensable tool for brokers. The unique power it holds allows brokerages to save costs, boost sales, and generate revenue. Request a demo to unfold the benefits of Fintech360’s BI technology suite.

As the industry evolves, Fintech360 stands at the forefront, offering a complete set of unmatched technologies. To witness the transformative impact of Fintech360's Business Intelligence suite, visit them at iFX EXPO Dubai 2024, Booth 73.