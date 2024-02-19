easyMarkets, currently celebrating its 23rd year in the industry, is pleased to announce it has been awarded the title of “Best Forex/CFD Broker” at the TradingView Broker Awards 2023, adding its 51st prestigious accolade to its collection of awards.

“We are on a mutual mission to provide traders with the best trading access and feature set. We at TradingView are keen to recognize easyMarkets as the Best Forex & CFD broker, thanks to extensive feedback from our global communities,” said Rauan Khassan, Vice President, International Growth at TradingView. “We look forward to extending this relationship to improve retail trading access further.”

This notable achievement coincides with another significant milestone, as the broker celebrates an impressive 73% year-on-year growth in trading volume from its clients on TradingView. Serving as a testament to the synergy and trust established between easyMarkets and the vibrant TradingView community, such growth showcases the broker's unwavering dedication to excellence in trading services and customer satisfaction and underscores the company's commitment to delivering a superior trading experience.

Trust and Partnerships Are Foundations of Award-Winning Success

easyMarkets takes this opportunity to extend sincere thanks to its clients whose trust and loyalty form the bedrock of its success and is proud to have cultivated a trading environment lauded for its quality and integrity, while also recognizing the significant role played by its affiliates in disseminating the broker's core values of transparency and reliability.

These partnerships amplify the broker's reputation and foster sustainable growth. The TradingView Broker Award strengthens easyMarkets' position in the market and serves as a key asset for partners in growing their client base.

"We are immensely proud to receive this accolade of 'Best Forex/CFD Broker' from the TradingView Broker Awards," says Garen Meserlian, CMO of easyMarkets. "Building solid relationships and earning our clients' trust has been at the heart of everything we do. This award is a tribute to the high-quality service we're committed to, the fruitful relationships we've carefully cultivated over time, and the promise to our clients and partners that we will persist in our efforts to set industry benchmarks. A huge thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey and those who continue supporting us in making trading easy and accessible."

Future-Oriented Vision

The acknowledgment from TradingView propels easyMarkets into the future with renewed vigor to uphold its award-winning service. The broker remains resolute in enhancing its offerings, ensuring that clients and affiliates continue to benefit from an evolving, dynamic trading environment.

easyMarkets is excited to continue building on these achievements and advancing its mission of providing transparent and accessible trading for all.

To learn more about easyMarkets and its title as the Best Forex/CFD Broker of 2023 at the TradingView Broker Awards, click here.

ABOUT EASYMARKETS

easyMarkets, founded in 2001, is an award-winning global broker. One of the first to offer an online experience with innovative risk management tools, including free guaranteed stop loss, easyTrade, Freeze Rate, and dealCancellation, easyMarkets provides its sizeable clientele with a streamlined, accessible, and flexible trading experience. Offering over 275 tradeable instruments, tight fixed spreads, and 24/5 dedicated support to traders around the world, easyMarkets continues to revolutionize the trading sector by providing unparalleled security and safeguards for client funds and consistently prioritizing client commitment and satisfaction.