Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) is almost here, taking place in just a few short weeks on May 8-10, 2023. Held at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, the event will bring together the best forex and crypto traders in Africa.

Africa has been rapidly developing its forex and crypto markets in recent years. Since the pandemic, the continent has seen a proliferation of activity in the online trading industry, attracting brokers, service providers, and more.

Fast forwarding to the present, FMAS:23 will capture the hype, potential, and excitement of this trend. The event of the year in Africa will be attracting top industry talent, leading traders and specialists, and thousands of like-minded attendees.

It is expected to draw upwards of 3000+ attendees, 70+ exhibitors, 100+ brokers, 50+ speakers. All will be available to discuss, engage, and network with during the duration of FMAS:23.

The landmark summit cannot afford to be missed. As a reminder, there is still time to register for free and sign up today for the biggest event of the year!

Why Forex and Crypto Traders Should Attend FMAS:23

Prestigious opening party for networking

Opportunity to meet top-level traders, experts, and speakers

Chance to learn, engage with peers, traders, specialists

Overall luxurious experience in Sandton, South Africa

World-class closing party

FMAS:23 offers several benefits for attendees as well as multiple reasons for attending. The summit will be of particular interest for traders and the B2C scene as a whole, namely the forex and crypto trading sphere.

This is due in part to unique opportunities for networking, engaging, and learning from some of the leading figures and specialists in the forex, crypto, and CFDs space. That the event is taking place in Africa is also special, given the potential for such a large user base of new and established traders to mingle and congregate in one location.

Africa itself continues to see a surge of investment, interest, and development in the retail trading scene. This means more traders than ever before are signing up with brokers, engaging in trading services, and more.

In terms of content, FMAS:23 will be comprised of 2.5 days of unique panels, sessions, workshops, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry.

The biggest brands and traders will all be in attendance – whether you are a new entrant to the trading scene or are a veteran, FMAS:23 has something for everyone. The agenda for the event is already live and can be accessed by the following link. With so much content at your disposal, the time to set your agenda to maximize your time during FMAS:23 is now.

Get ready to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the finance industry. The Finance Magnates Africa Summit will attract top-level leaders from across the globe, providing an unparalleled opportunity to network with and learn from the best. Whether you're looking to make new connections or seek out potential partners, this is the place to be.

See you in Johannesburg this May!