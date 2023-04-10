In less than one month the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) be officially underway, bringing together the online trading industry’s biggest players and brands in Africa. The marquee summit of the year will be held at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on May 8-10, 2023.

FMAS:23 is uniquely geared towards traders and brokers, with a special atmosphere designed to maximize networking and engagement opportunities. This includes the opening Blitz Party.

Attendees can look to mingle with their peers, other traders, or the biggest brands as well as networking with the best in the business. This is your chance to live the life of luxury, meeting the most influential people in finance and start the expo off on the right foot.

With just one month to go until FMAS:23, there is still time to register and sign up today for the biggest event of the year!

Why Network with Other Traders and Brokers?

Every FM event provides and unforgettable opportunity to bridge all types of individuals and attendees. FMAS:23 will be no exception, with its opening party and 2 full days of content and exhibitions.

The content stream will cover every element of the online trading industry. All kinds of attendees, be it traders, brokers, or others, will be able to explore these sessions and discussions at length, as well as engage with speakers and brands in a one-on-one setting.

This forum is of particular interest to a growing swath of traders looking to speak directly to brokers. For brokers, FMAS;23 comes at the perfect time for the retail trading industry, given the interest and hype of the growing market in Africa.

With so much of the industry looking to attract new business and traders, the decision to attend FMAS:23 this May is easy. Given the excitement, potential, and opportunities with a fresh, untapped market, FMAS:23 will be providing a special opportunity for brokers, traders, and all other attendees to network, engage, and learn from one another.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders and traders in one place in Africa. Individuals can also expect to learn about and engage with the biggest brands from the retail trading space. This is one event that you cannot afford to miss.

Use FMAS:23 to build long-lasting relationships with other brokers, traders, or both. The countdown has already begun to May 8. Will you be in Johannesburg to celebrate the biggest event of the year in Africa?

All prospective attendees are invited to dive into the in-depth agenda, which is already live and available for access. See what sessions hold the most appeal – with so many angles and areas of focus, there is something for everyone.