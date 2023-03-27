Affiliates continue to play an integral role in the forex and crypto markets. This marquee role will be on full display at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23), which will take place in just under two months in South Africa.

One of the most anticipated events of the year will be held on May 8-10, 2023 at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Nowhere else on the continent will affiliates find so many opportunities to engage, network, and conduct business for 2.5 days.

FMAS:23 will kick off with a Networking Blitz party, followed by two full days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry. Capping off the landmark summit will be a luxurious VIP afterparty for attendees.

As a reminder, registration for the event is now live and available for signup today!

Role of Affiliates in Forex and Crypto Markets

In both forex and crypto markets, affiliates continue to play an instrumental role in promoting various brokers and exchanges to potential customers. Affiliates can partner with any forex or crypto broker or exchange to promote their services in exchange for a commission on any new clients they refer.

They utilize a wide range of methods to promote brokers and exchanges, including banner ads, email marketing, social media, and content marketing. There is no doubt that affiliates are an important part of the marketing strategy for forex and crypto brokers and exchanges because they can help drive new business and increase brand awareness.

This makes their presence in events like FMAS:23 even more important, given their involvement and engagement with so many brands, companies, and attendees. If you are an affiliate looking to expand your market footprint in Africa or conduct new business, FMAS:23 is the best event for you!

FMAS:23 Catering to Affiliates

2023 is shaping up as a successful year for the retail trading industry, namely in Africa where brokers and industry players are already flocking to the continent. Given the excitement, potential, and opportunities with a fresh, untapped market, FMAS:23 will be providing a special opportunity for affiliates, and more to network, engage, and learn.

All attendees of the event can expect to take advantage interacting with the industry’s leading retail players, brokerages, brands, and of course the biggest names in the industry.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders and traders in one place in Africa. Individuals can also expect to learn about and engage with the biggest brands from the retail trading and crypto space.

The full-length agenda for FMAS:23 has already gone live so make sure to familiarize yourself ahead of the biggest event of the Spring.