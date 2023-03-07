There are only a couple months to go until the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) will formally kick off at the luxurious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Held on May 8-10, 2023, the landmark event will serve as gathering point for leading forex traders, IBs, and affiliates.

FMAS:23 is all about the B2C space, which will cater to every element of the online trading industry. Whether you are an IB or affiliate and have been looking to expand their market footprint and explore new regions, or simply a successful trader, FMAS has something for everyone.

The event comes at the perfect time, during which Africa has emerged as a new destination for brokerages and providers, all vying for new business and traders. With so much potential and the biggest players in one place, the decision to attend FMAS:23 this May has never been easier.

If you have not already done so, registration for FMAS:23 is now live and can be accessed via the following link.

FMAS:23 The Biggest B2C Gathering of the Year

Africa is the ideal setting and region for the online trading industry looking to take a great leap forward. Amid this potential and opportunity, FMAS:23 will be providing a unique opportunity for traders, IBs, affiliates, and more to network, engage, and learn.

Traders of all asset classes, especially forex can take advantage of myriad opportunities at FMAS:23. This includes an extensive focus on proper trading techniques, demos, the release of new and exciting trading technologies and platforms for users, and much more.

Furthermore, these types of events spell out everything traders need to know about all asset classes, be it forex, crypto, CFDs, and much more. FMAS:23 will take the latest trends, techniques, and strategies to the next level, curated specifically for the African continent and a growing swath of potential traders who are looking to get started.

FMAS:23 – Networking and Engagement Opportunities for IBs, Affiliates

The event is structured to accommodate a diverse range of participants and attendees in Africa. Whether you are a newcomer to the trading scene or are an established IB or affiliate, FMAS:23 has something for everyone in attendance.

All attendees of the event can expect to take advantage interacting with the industry’s leading retail players, brokerages, brands, and of course the biggest names in the industry.

Nowhere else do attendees have the opportunity to speak directly with so many leaders and traders in one place in Africa. Individuals can also expect to learn about and engage with the biggest brands from the retail trading and crypto space.

FMAS:23 will spotlight 2.5 days of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and more, touching on every corner of the retail trading industry. A complete agenda will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

Stay tuned over the next month for the full rollout of the in-depth agenda takes shape, or simply to join the conversation surrounding FMAS:23 and see how your brand can be a part of the biggest event of the Spring!