Fxview, one of Finvasia Group’s innovative brokerage brands, will be present at the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:23) in Johannesburg, between 8 and 10 May. As the Registration Sponsor of the grand fintech event, Fxview will make its official entry on the South African market. Prospective and existing partners attending FMAS:23 will be able to meet the Fxview team at booth 5, Sandton Convention Centre, Ballroom 1.

Recently securing the FSCA license, the brokerage brings its strong value proposition to South Africa. Fxview is well known for promoting a “client first” approach to trading through technology enablement, and the Finance Magnates Africa Summit will be the perfect opportunity to showcase it.

Bringing together the best financial service providers and fintech industry players, FMAS:23 is the ideal location for meeting with existing and new partners, connecting with local thought leaders and sharing excellence.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Finance Magnates Africa Summit. It is a great privilege to connect with local industry leaders and like-minded professionals. Setting foot in the South African market has been our plan for some time, and the summit offers us the perfect stage to raise brand awareness and engage with local industry players,” said Janis Anastassiou, MD Financial Intermediation, Finvasia Group.

The company’s decision to explore the South African market came as a result of in-depth research. Ranking among the top 10 tech-driven nations in Africa, South Africa is one of the most investment-ready countries.

Notably, the country has seen a spike in interest for digital asset investments in recent years. According to data compiled by Statista, the total estimated amount of digital asset investments will reach $8.67 billion in the course of 2023. South Africa is also expected to record an annual growth rate (CAGR) of its total transaction value of 19% in the next four years. This makes it one of the strategic markets for brokerages such as Fxview.

