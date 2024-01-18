Organised by UF Agency, part of Ultimate Fintech Group, the UF AWARDS are known for celebrating outstanding performance and commitment to innovation in the online trading industry. These prestigious awards are a testament to the hard work and achievements of the companies, setting a global standard for excellence. They also guide traders and businesses in identifying the top brands in both B2B and B2C sectors.

UF AWARDS MEA 2024 – Honouring Excellence

The UF AWARDS MEA 2024 showcased the achievements of top B2B and B2C brands in online trading and fintech specifically in the Middle East and Africa. The January 17th ceremony held during the iFX EXPO DUBAI 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, witnessed record attendance, with participants eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winning brands.

And the winners are…

The winners of the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 were decided by votes from industry peers and fintech enthusiasts. These winners have demonstrated that success is attainable through determination, creativity, and dedication, even in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The competition was tough with numerous competing brands across various categories:

Broker Awards Winners

● BEST BROKER – MEA: FXVIEW

● BEST MULTI-ASSET BROKER – MEA: XS

● MOST TRUSTED BROKER – MEA: EXNESS

● BEST FOREX SPREADS – MEA: TRADING PRO

● BEST IB/AFFILIATE PROGRAMME – MEA: EXNESS

● BEST TRADING CONDITIONS – MEA: XS

● BEST CFD BROKER – MEA: JUSTMARKETS

● BEST TRADING EXPERIENCE – MEA: ONEPRO

● BEST ECN/STP BROKER – MEA: STARTRADER

● BEST NEWCOMER BROKER – MEA: DOTO

B2B Awards Winners

● BEST CRYPTO PAYMENT SOLUTION – MEA: FINRAX

● BEST CRYPTO PAYMENT GATEWAY – MEA: LETKNOW PAY

● BEST ALGO TRADING SOLUTION – MEA: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE

● BEST CRM SOFTWARE PROVIDER – MEA: TECHYSQUAD

● BEST ALL-IN-ONE BROKERAGE SOLUTION – MEA: FYNXT

● BEST PAYMENT GATEWAY – MEA: WORLDPAY

● BEST PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER – MEA: CAPITAL WALLET

● BEST TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER – MEA: KANGAROO IT SOLUTIONS

● BEST RISK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION – MEA: CENTROID SOLUTIONS

● BEST WHITE LABEL SOLUTION – MEA: NOOR CLEARING

● BEST BRIDGE PROVIDER – MEA: CENTROID SOLUTIONS

● BEST CONNECTIVITY PROVIDER – MEA: ONEZERO

● BEST B2B LIQUIDITY PROVIDER – MEA: MATCH-PRIME LIQUIDITY

● BEST SOCIAL TRADING SOLUTION – MEA: ZULUTRADE

● BEST TRADING PLATFORM – MEA: CTRADER BY SPOTWARE

The Impact of Winning an UF AWARD

Being recognised at the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 is a hallmark of success, opening doors to new opportunities and enhancing credibility within the industry.

Dusan Camilovic, CEO of UF Agency said “I would like to thank all the participants and supporters of the UF AWARDS MEA 2024 and congratulate the winners on their well-deserved victory. Their remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration, encouraging brands to strive for excellence and innovation.”

The UF AWARDS will continue to celebrate the leading brands who shape the future of fintech, with the next event being the UF AWARDS LATAM later this year.