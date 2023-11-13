IC Markets, a prominent online trading service provider with over 15 years in the industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of IC Shares, an expansion of their product range to physical equity investment. The existing product expansion encompasses cash equity investing in companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Cboe. This represents a significant milestone for the company, adding to its extensive offerings tailored to its valued Australian clientele.

Through the partnership with FinClear, IC Shares has been established to provide a secure, user-friendly, and cost-effective means of accessing mid-cap and blue-chip companies in the Australian share market. Clients can easily invest in Aussie shares using their own HIN with a competitive brokerage fee, one of the lowest on the market, making the investment in over two thousand Australian listed companies an accessible option.

IC Markets is dedicated to delivering a reliable and user-friendly trading experience. With the inclusion of IC Shares in their product lineup, they aim to provide clients with a comprehensive and diverse range of trading options.

About IC Markets

Built by traders for traders, IC Markets is one of the world’s largest online trading brokers. Our mission is to create the best trading experience for retail and institutional clients alike, allowing traders to focus more on their trading, servicing clients around the world in over 200 countries. Since our launch in 2007, IC Markets has bridged the gap between retail and institutional clients, by offering a trading solution previously only available to investment banks and high net worth individuals. As a result, IC Markets is the destination of choice for active traders worldwide who are seeking a trading environment that supports them to become a more confident and capable trader, delivering intuitive trading platforms with value-added tools and support for all trading strategies and styles.

International Capital Markets Pty Ltd with registration number 123 289 109, is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission with License No. 335692. Access the website: icmarkets.com.au

