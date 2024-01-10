The buzz and anticipation surrounding the iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 continues to build, with the largest online trading expo in the MENA region taking place next week! The landmark event will be taking place on January 16-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the heart of one of the world’s most important online trading hubs.

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 will be scaling up and welcoming a fresh demographic to its diverse community. This includes an emphasis on the B2C space as well as the newly launched Traders Arena. Prospective attendees can expect a show like no other, featuring the largest audience to date, as well as the world’s leading traders, brands, brokers, and experts available for face-to-face engagement.

Anything can happen on the floor of the expo with the biggest talent from around the globe under one roof. Attendees can take advantage of this unmissable opportunity to connect or network directly with industry professionals and more.

Tune into the official website or find out more about the biggest event of the year!

Explore Exclusive Opportunities and Content by Registering Today

Interested in exclusive benefits, relationship building, and an unforgettable experience? Time is running out as the online registration closes on January 12. On-site registration will still be available as needed.

Don’t waste your valuable time by waiting in line in Dubai – access the following link to register today and skip the wait.

What to Expect from iFX EXPO Dubai 2024

The expo will kick off with its world-famous Welcome party at Soho Garden DXB on January 16 at 19:30. This is one party you cannot afford to miss! Network with brokers, and valued clients, or simply forge new connections with potential business partners, all while enjoying a fantastic atmosphere!

The Welcome party will set the tone for the rest of the event, which begins on January 17. Due to popular demand, iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 will be emphasizing the B2C trading space at length. This includes the new Traders Arena, an exclusive forum for traders to learn, network, and immerse themselves in the iFX EXPO community and grow in the world of trading.

The event is expected to draw a sizable pool of both novice and experienced traders, providing the perfect environment to connect with the most trusted brokers and participants throughout the online trading industry. In addition to traders, attendees can expect to engage and connect with industry elites, notable fintech professionals, service providers, investors, affiliates, IBs, and more!

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is your chance to step into the global trading spotlight in the MENA region, where opportunities and limits know no bounds.

Diverse Content Track Tailored for All Attendees

In terms of content, attendees can explore the expo’s in-depth agenda, featuring a variety of panels, workshops, and more. This year’s curated content track includes notable speakers and key industry topics covered throughout the event. There is something for all participants as sessions will take place across three stages – Speaker Hall, Idea Hub, and Traders Arena.

iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is your chance to get this year started the right way. Discover all of the event’s sponsors and exhibitors or simply find out who you can expect to meet in Dubai.

To obtain more information about next week’s event, please visit our website. See you in Dubai next week!