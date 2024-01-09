The countdown to the upcoming iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 is on, drawing the biggest technology providers, brokers, and more. This includes Intivion Technologies, a pioneering force in tailored CRM and VoIP solutions, who will be making a splash at the event on January 16-18 at Booth 29.

The event represents the first major opportunity in 2024 for companies to display their brand and services. In particular, the expo will provide an enticing platform for industry leaders, brokers, and affiliates to explore Intivion's latest offerings, fostering lasting connections, strategic partnerships, and collaborations.

The company has maintained a commitment to developing its robust product suite for forex brokers, spanning nearly two decades. By showcasing its innovative AltimaCRM, AltimaIB, and AltimaVOIP solutions that are tailored for brokers and affiliates, the company will also aim to cater to a growing demographic later this month.

All Eyes on Intivion in Dubai

Events such as the iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 always represent the best opportunities for brokers that are interested in exposure to the latest technology. Indeed, 2024 looms as a watershed year for several companies, many of whom are looking to optimise their tech stacks, drive sales & profitability, and stand out with improved customer service. This is where Intivion comes in, as the company’s flagship AltimaCRM solution will be on display throughout the expo and available for demo.

“We are very excited to be attending and exhibiting at the iFX EXPO Dubai 2024. We welcome the opportunity to engage and meet with leading brokers and are looking forward to unveiling our latest innovations and bespoke solutions, including AltimaCRM, to a truly global audience,” explained Prasad More, CPO at Intivion Technologies.

AltimaCRM

AltimaCRM was engineered to eliminate data silos by taking advantage of automation and tracking, helping facilitate improved refinement and delivery. Using this technology, forex brokers can also boost their lead generation and conversion to ensure optimised sales pipeline management.

With an emphasis on maximising revenues and customer management, this innovative solution functions as an all-in-one marketing and data platform. AltimaCRM provides brokers with multi-level IB management, flexible reporting, and auto KYC & compliance.

AltimaIB

In addition, AltimaIB has also carved out a niche in the industry as the go-to option for IBs looking to expand their operations. This solution helps empower IBs with a versatile forex affiliate program, designed to maximise revenues and accelerate business growth in a scalable manner.

AltimaVoIP

By all estimates, competition is expected to be fierce in 2024 as brokers look to attract new clients and shore up retention. With AltimaVoIP, brokers can streamline their operations with data-driven capabilities and advanced call monitoring techniques to leverage the latest advances in VoIP technology.

Unlock Your Potential with Intivion This January

Intivion’s presence at the upcoming iFX EXPO Dubai 2024 will be instrumental in strengthening its presence in the fintech landscape. Make sure to book a meeting in advance with Intivion or head over to Booth 29 to explore a wide range of opportunities on offer!

The company has been no stranger to the industry with nearly two decades of experience in developing solutions for the financial services space. Intivion has also made several recent headlines through its collaborations and partnerships with multiple industry leaders.

Just a few months ago, AltimaCRM was integrated into Leverate’s Sirix platform. The integration drew the attention of multiple companies and has since helped brokerages strengthen client interactions, streamline operations, and elevate overall service delivery to clients.

Additionally, Intivion also recently launched a collaboration with Mobius Soft, adding Mobius Trader to AltimaCRM’s existing suite of trading platforms on offer. The move has helped Intivion’s clients to provide their own customers with an improved trading experience.

