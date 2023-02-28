This article was written by Duncan Cooper – Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor.

Overview:

Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for EURGBP, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY.

EURGBP Daily chart:

Monthly support at 0.8721, resistance at 0.9230.

Weekly support at 0.8722, resistance at 0.8897.

Daily support at 0.8803 and 0.8782, resistance at 0.8928.

Price declined and tested the 0.8803 daily support level last week. Will price find support at the 0.8800 level and move back up the range this week?

EURGBP daily chart on ACY MT4

NZDJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 80.57, resistance at 87.33.

Weekly support at 81.03, resistance at 84.91.

Daily support at 83.45, resistance at 84.25.

Price remained in consolidation last week. Will price retest, hold, and fail at the 84.66-91 daily/weekly resistance level this week?

NZDJPY daily chart on ACY MT4

NZDUSD Daily chart:

Monthly support at 0.5512, resistance at 0.6204.

Weekly support at 0.6047, resistance at 0.6191.

Daily support at 0.6155, resistance at 0.6193.

Price declined and broke below the 0.6191 weekly support level last week. Will price continue to decline and test the 0.6047 weekly support level this week?

NZDUSD daily chart on ACY MT4

USDCAD Daily chart:

Monthly support at 1.2963, resistance at 1.3664 and 1.3977.

Weekly support at 1.3262, resistance at 1.3705.

Daily support at 1.3520, resistance at 1.3685.

Price advanced and tested the 1.3664 monthly resistance level last week. Will price hold the uptrend and move above the 1.3664 monthly resistance level this week?

USDCAD daily chart on ACY MT4

USDCHF Daily chart:

Monthly support at 0.9084, resistance at 0.9360.

Weekly support at 0.9059, resistance at 0.9408.

Daily support at 0.9332, resistance at 0.9408.

Price advanced and tested the 0.9408 weekly resistance level last week. Will price continue to advance and move above the 0.9408 weekly resistance level this week?

USDCHF daily chart on ACY MT4

USDJPY Daily chart:

Monthly support at 135.16, resistance at 141.53.

Weekly support at 133.62, resistance at 139.38.

Daily support at 134.77, resistance at 137.66.

Price advanced and broke above the 135.16 monthly resistance level last week. Will price continue to advance and test the 137.66 daily resistance level this week?

USDJPY daily chart on ACY MT4

This content may have been written by a third party. ACY makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any third-party. This content is information only, and does not constitute financial, investment or other advice on which you can rely.