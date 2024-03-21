iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is poised to provide a wide range of exciting opportunities for all participants this spring, including traders, industry leaders, brokers, and specialists. The most anticipated event of the year in Latin America (LATAM) will be taking place on April 9-11 in Mexico City, bridging the B2B and B2C space.

Since its inception as a B2B summit, iFX EXPO has also become an essential hub for traders to learn from industry leaders. Whether through its Speaker Hall or the newly launched Traders Arena, attendees now see the expo series as the leading authority for networking, engaging, and forging new connections.

As a truly global trading event, iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is expected to draw an audience from upwards of 120 countries. This includes over 3.5k total participants, 1.6k companies represented, and hundreds of traders in attendance. With so much talent and potential under one roof, anything can happen on the expo floor this April!

Why Traders Should Attend iFX EXPO LATAM 2024

It is hardly surprising that the fastest-growing demographic at the iFX EXPO is retail traders. Since the launch of Traders Arena earlier this year, traders have been able to unlock an entire new element at these events. At iFX EXPO LATAM 2024, traders will be able to take advantage of exciting networking possibilities, opportunities for learning, and the chance to engage face-to-face with brokers and peers.

All participants will have access to the Speaker Hall, which reflects a unique forum that will delve into the fintech space. By extension, the Traders Lounge will showcase key trading topics, trends, and actionable insights.

This includes some of the most hyped sessions of the entire event that will undoubtedly be of interest for attending traders:

● How Will Traders Benefit from Banks Adopting Digital Assets?

● Traders’ Guide in CFDs & Futures

In addition, iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 participants will have the chance to engage, connect, and speak with leading speakers from across the retail trading industry. Participants will have a chance to explore the latest insights and hear from the following industry leaders:

● Diego de Aragão, CFA, CTP, FDP SVP, Balance Sheet Management & Analytics,

Citigroup

● Pepe Fernández, Legal Director of Business Transformation, Grupo Salinas

● Alba Rodríguez Senior Associate Lawyer, Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, S.C.

● Jose Hernandez, Country Manager, Mexico XM

● Gonzalo Lema, Head of Business Development LATAM, Libertex

● Amanda Estiverne-Colas SVP Client Account Lead – Retail Banking North America, Endava

Connecting the B2B Industry

Traders are not the only attendees who can benefit from iFX EXPO LATAM 2024. The event will play a central role in connecting businesses and various elements of the retail trading industry. Whether you are a Broker, Service Provider, IB, or Affiliate, this event has something for everyone.

All participants can expect ample opportunity to forge partnerships, promote new business, and establish lasting connections. Nowhere else in LATAM will industry professionals have the opportunity to collaborate and network directly with leading experts, specialists, providers, and peers.

iFX EXPO Pass – What to Expect

Registration for iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is live and prospective attendees can explore several different pass categories for the upcoming event in Mexico City. This includes exclusive access to welcome parties, sponsored and VIP areas, and more!

The event of the year in LATAM will be here before you know it so save the date. Prospective attendees are encouraged to skip the wait and long registration lines on sight by registering online today.

See you in Mexico City next month!