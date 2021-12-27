Libertex is thrilled to announce its latest feature and one of the most unique on the market: zero-commission crypto CFD trading!

Plus, the elimination of swap and exchange fees on all cryptocurrency CFD trades! Trade CFDs on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Solana or any of the crypto CFDs on the Libertex platform without some of the usual fees getting in the way. This option is now available for both new and existing clients on one of the most user-friendly trading platforms!

Fewer Fees, More Possibilities

Effective immediately, there will be NO exchange fees, NO commissions and NO swaps on any cryptocurrency CFDs for all Libertex platform retail clients (with the exception of UK retail clients, where cryptocurrency CFDs are not available). This means that the only thing you pay on a CFD trade is the spread. For Libertex crypto CFD traders, this can obviously save a substantial amount of money compared to the competition when making multiple trades, overnight trades, high-volume trades and more.

The community asked, the company listened! Ditch those fees and trade crypto CFDs

The elimination of three different kinds of fees not only makes cryptocurrency CFD trading on Libertex more affordable but also gives you the freedom to trade without worrying about incurring extra charges.

Cryptocurrencies have shown significant price movements in the market these last few years, and this has presented traders with interesting new options. You can explore all of them with Libertex, which offers up-to-date market conditions for its traders, all of which are available at its market prices.

Crypto CFD traders in the Libertex community raised some concerns and the company listened: crypto trading should be fast and more affordable. Libertex was founded on the principle of making trading possible for as many traders as possible on terms that work for them. So, Libertex became possibly the first trading platform to eliminate all of these kinds of fees on crypto trading. And this is not an exclusive offer hidden behind some small print and strict conditions; anyone can join Libertex and start trading cryptocurrency CFDs on these exact conditions.

Libertex: the number one platform for crypto trading

With over 24 years of financial market experience and more than 40 international awards, including most recently Best Trading Platform (Forex Report, 2021) and Most Trusted Broker of Europe (Ultimate Fintech, 2021), Libertex has been one of the preferred choices for all traders looking to make the most of modern technologies, whether they are experienced professional traders or beginners who can start with a practice demo account. Thanks to the fast, user-friendly apps for mobile and desktop as well as your Internet browser, you can manage your market activity from any device, anywhere and anytime.

As possibly the only trading platform to provide crypto CFD trading with zero commission, zero swaps and zero exchange fees, Libertex has become one of the most cost-effective places to buy, sell and exchange the most popular cryptocurrencies. By comparison, other trading platforms and crypto exchanges impose maker and taker fees ranging from 0.1% to 2%.

Sign up for free and… “Trade For More”

It only takes a few seconds to register with Libertex and start experiencing one of the most unique crypto trading options. And that’s not all. Faithful to its “Trade For More” motto, Libertex is constantly striving to provide the highest-quality services to its clients. This includes a full range of stock, forex and crypto CFDs and extensive analytical tools.

If you’re ready to level up your trading game in the new year, then ditch those commissions, swaps and exchange fees for good and start trading crypto CFDs with Libertex!

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Cryptocurrency instruments are not available to retail clients in the UK.

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is a Broker regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and other. Libertex also offers commission-free investments of real stocks.

Over the years, Libertex has received more than 40 prestigious international awards and recognitions, including “The Most Trusted Broker in Europe” (Ultimate Fintech Awards, 2021). Libertex is the Official Trading Partner of Tottenham Hotspur FC bringing the exciting worlds of football and trading together.

Since founded in 1997 the Libertex Group has grown into a diverse group of companies, brokers, dealers, educational and IT-development centers which allow the group to operate globally, serving millions of clients from over 120 countries.

For more information about Libertex visit www.libertex.com