In the spirit of the Year of the Dragon, Taurex, a leading multi-asset CFDs broker, proudly announces the launch of the Dragon's Roar Trading Challenge. This innovative competition invites traders to demonstrate their skill and strategy in a dynamic market environment, with the challenge set to commence on January 22.

A Competitive Journey for Trading Mastery

The Dragon's Roar Trading Challenge is an exciting competition where trading strategies are tested against real-world dynamics. Traders will compete for a share of the $4500 total prize pool, with a grand prize of $3000 for the first-place winner, followed by $1000 and $500 for the second and third places respectively.

Experience Market Realism and Practical Exposure

Participants will have the opportunity to trade across Taurex's extensive range of over 1500 CFDs, encompassing forex, cryptocurrencies, shares, indices, commodities, and metals. The challenge provides a practical exposure to the live market, enhancing adaptability and resilience among traders.

Seamless Entry and Advanced Trading Tools

Entering the Dragon's Roar Trading Challenge is straightforward. Registrants can sign up through a dedicated link, access Taurex's comprehensive suite of trading tools upon logging in and embark on their trading journey. The competition is designed to be an engaging experience, leveraging advanced tools and technical insights to assist traders in refining their strategies.

About Taurex

Taurex is a distinguished leader in the trading industry, committed to empowering people to take charge of their financial decisions through trusted, cutting-edge tools and experiences, personalised support, and tailored education.

Join the Dragon's Roar Trading Challenge and embark on a journey of trading excellence.

For more information and registration, please visit https://taurexchallenge.com/

Terms and conditions apply. The competition is available exclusively to specific regions.