One of the most anticipated events of 2024, Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:24) will be returning for the second year this May 27-29. The professional event will bridge the B2B and B2C space, combining regional and local providers with global brokers, brands, and much more.

FMAS has solidified its stance as one of Africa’s largest events, drawing a massive attendance, leading talent, and noteworthy experts from around the world. The marquee event returns to Sandton City, a growing financial hub in South Africa. FMAS:24 will once again be held at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Whether you are a new or returning participant, FMAS:24 will have something for everyone. This year’s event will look to draw the biggest regional players in the African financial industry. The industry’s leading talent will be in attendance, with several verticals being represented across the online trading, payments, digital assets, and fintech space.

For more information, how to ultimately register, or simply to join the conversation surrounding FMAS:24, visit the event website.

Everything You Need to Know About FMAS:24

FMAS:24 starts with professionalism and includes a diverse range of individuals available for doing business with. Attendees can expect to network, engage, and connect face-to-face with the following participants:

Forex/CFD Brokers

Institutional Brokers

Affiliates & IBs

Traders & Investors

Educators & Market Experts

Fintech & Payments Brands

Crypto & Digital Assets Businesses

Technology & Liquidity Providers

Press/Media

Regulators

Start-ups

Investors/VCs

Every FM event features a curated content track, showcasing the biggest trends and topics in each industry through panel discussions, webinars, and more. FMAS:24 will be no exception, with 2 days of informative sessions.

These provide a platform for industry professionals to learn and gain valuable insights into new technologies and trends in Africa and beyond. Look for the event to attract upwards of 2,000+ attendees, 70+ exhibitors, and 50+ speakers, making FMAS:24 one of the largest events in Africa in 2024.

According to Finance Magnates’ CEO Michael Greenberg, “In the unparalleled landscape of Africa's growth in fintech, get ready for another round of global B2B and B2C excitement! Our floor and stages are set for online trading, payments, digital assets, and fintech professionals and enthusiasts from around the world. Join us this May in Sandton for FMAS:24, where we take a giant leap forward in our mission to offer top-notch networking and learning experiences for the financial services industry to every continent.”

“FMAS:24, Africa's exclusive event, brings together the best global brands and South Africa's best fintech for an opportunity without a match in the continent, providing the best quality networking and unparalleled opportunities for the local African market to access top notch education through exclusive speaker sessions. The world is coming to us, and we can't wait to welcome everyone.”

"Nowhere else in Africa will have so many brands and actionable opportunities for business under one roof. Whether you're looking to make new connections or seek out potential partners, make sure to make the most of this experience this May at FMAS:24!" he added.

Of note, this year’s summit will be attracting some of the top speakers and influencers in the industry. This is your chance to interact directly with the individuals and brands that drive the industry. From inspiring keynotes to informative panel discussions, you'll have booths, meeting rooms, and more that will help take any business to the next level.

Prospective attendees can explore last year’s event highlights, which featured the world-famous Networking Blitz Opening Party, and much more. Stay tuned over the next month for more updates on FMAS:24!