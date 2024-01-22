JustMarkets, an esteemed player in the global brokerage arena, is thrilled to announce significant upgrades to its partnership programs. The launch of the new Partner Loyalty Program and enhancements to the Introducing Broker (IB) Program mark a pivotal moment in the company's mission to foster robust and rewarding partnerships. These initiatives are set to revolutionize how partners engage, offering unparalleled rewards and opportunities for growth.

Improved Introducing Broker Program

The IB Program, crowned as the "Best IB/Affiliate Program 2023" by Money Expo, has undergone significant refinements to better serve the growing community of JustMarkets partners. The program's structure now features six levels, each offering increasing benefits and potential earnings. From the initial Partner status to the pinnacle Brilliant Partner level, every tier is crafted to recognize and reward the effort and success of affiliates.

Noteworthy features of the enhanced IB Program include:

· Increased commission potential, with partners earning up to $25 per lot.

· The introduction of a Boost Period for new partners, accelerating level progression threefold during the initial three months.

· An automated rebate system that enhances client retention and satisfaction.

· The Subpartner Program, offering an additional commission stream by building a network of sub-affiliates.

These enhancements are part of JustMarkets' commitment to providing a dynamic, rewarding, and growth-oriented partnership environment.

New Partner Loyalty Program

Starting January 1st, 2024, JustMarkets is ushering in a new era of partner engagement with the introduction of its Partner Loyalty Program. This program is designed to surpass traditional reward schemes, focusing on appreciating and recognizing the unwavering loyalty of partners. Participants can look forward to luxury prizes, including international dream vacations, high-end cars, and substantial cash rewards, reflecting JustMarkets' commitment to their partners' success.

The loyalty program emphasizes simple yet impactful objectives: achieving targeted referred trading volumes, maintaining a robust active client base, and ensuring consistent client engagement. These milestones are seamlessly managed and monitored via an intuitive Partner Area, ensuring transparency and ease of access.

The program signals a transition to a more luxurious and rewarding journey. With these enhancements, JustMarkets invites partners worldwide to partake in a partnership experience where dedication is celebrated with luxury.

Why JustMarkets Stands Out

JustMarkets continues to be a broker of choice for many due to its unwavering commitment to providing secure and advantageous trading conditions. Regulated by reputable bodies including CySEC, FSA, FSCA, and FSC, JustMarkets offers a safe trading environment. The broker boasts an expansive array of over 170 trading instruments, catering to diverse trading preferences.

In 2023, JustMarkets made strides by reducing spreads by 55% on popular assets, offering swap-free trading for all accounts, and implementing Gap Protection to secure trades against market volatility.

Also this broker offers a $30 Welcome Bonus for every new trader, providing opportunity to test their services without any investments. Along with this, all clients can get up to 120% Deposit Bonus on every deposit they make.

Furthermore, JustMarkets provides its clients with comprehensive market analysis from experienced in-house experts, ensuring traders have access to the latest market insights and can make informed trading decisions.

All Markets at Your Fingertips

JustMarkets is dedicated to ensuring that trading is as convenient and accessible as possible. To this end, the broker has developed cutting-edge mobile applications that allow clients worldwide to access global markets anytime, anywhere. Recognizing the diverse needs of its global clientele, JustMarkets has released two state-of-the-art trading apps, one for iOS and another for Android users, thus embodying its commitment to providing top-notch trading conditions for everyone.

These apps are not static but are continuously evolving to meet and exceed user expectations. A recent update has already enhanced user experience by integrating the functionality of tracking open/closed positions and pending orders for MT5 accounts. This feature allows traders to manage their trades and monitor their success more effectively, directly from their mobile devices.

Copytrading Revolution

2023 marked a significant leap forward for JustMarkets with the launch of the Copytrading mobile app for iOS and Android. This app empowers investors to copy the trades of seasoned traders, anytime and anywhere.

In conjunction with the app, they introduced the New Trader's Expertise Indicator – a sophisticated tool designed to provide deeper insights into a trader’s risk profile and strategy effectiveness.

The Vision and Mission

At the core of JustMarkets' operations is a steadfast mission and vision. The mission, "To create a convenient and transparent trading environment so that everyone can reach their full investment potential," alongside the vision, "To be the world's most customer-centric broker," have been guiding principles since the company's inception in 2012. These core values underscore every decision and enhancement made, aiming to provide the best possible trading experience for all clients and partners.

Looking Ahead

With these strategic enhancements and a continued focus on improving partnership conditions, JustMarkets anticipates a surge in partner engagement and client acquisition. The improved Partner Loyalty and IB Programs are more than just enhancements; they represent JustMarkets' dedication to growth, excellence, and the prosperity of its community.

As JustMarkets continues to expand its services and reach, the question remains: will you be part of this transformative journey toward successful trading and rewarding partnerships? Join JustMarkets today and step into a world of superior trading conditions and partnership opportunities.