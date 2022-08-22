The survey of consumer CPI expectations in South Korea is showing some encouragement.

12 month median inflation expected at 4.3% y/y. In jult it was 4.7%.

Like other central banks, the Bank of Korea (South Korea's central bank) does not want high, unanchored CPI expectations.

-

More:

Consumer sentiment in August improved to 88.8

prior 86.0

---

I posted on anchored inflation expectations previously if you are interested.

The argument is that inflation expectations can become self-fulfilling. For example during times of increasing inflation - people see inflation rising so they tend to buy more quickly, thus prompting prices to rise faster. People expect faster inflation (i.e. its 'unanchored' ... rising quickly)