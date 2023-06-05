Spheroid Universe, a futuristic Metaverse that augments the real world in every part of the Earth, is announcing that their token, SPH, will officially be listed on MEXC today, on June 5th. Founded in 2018, MEXC (also known as MEXC Global) is a rapidly-growing cryptocurrency exchange with more than 6 million users in over 200 countries, including the USA, UAE, Canada and Australia. MEXC is regularly featured as one the top exchanges globally for trading volume. The exchange offers one of the widest ranges of cryptocurrencies with over 1,500+ coins listed on the platform.

It brings a wealth of experience listing top-performing tokens, with a reach that only a handful of exchanges in Crypto have, helping Spheroid Universe go global. The move follows the company’s recent launch of ChatGPT-powered artificial intelligence (AI) Avatars that will inhabit the world around us via augmented reality (AR). This ground-breaking development will deliver breakthrough opportunities across numerous business platforms - from e-commerce and retail to advertising, sales, general customer, and consumer interactions and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Andrey Almiashev, CEO, of Spheroid Universe said: “Launching our token on MEXC will place SPH firmly on its trajectory towards growth as well as will bring the bandwidth that aligns with our aspirations for Spheroid Universe - putting Spheroid Universe as a leader in the metaverse projects, and the entire Extended and Augmented Reality industry.”

Spheroid Universe aims to be the battle-tested AR/XR platform across the entire landscape of web3, XR/VR and metaverse industries, ultimately helping to define the internet experience of the future.

Brands and organizations that are looking to create an immersive digital experience will make Spheroid Universe the place where they can truly demonstrate innovative experiences.

About Spheroid

Spheroid Universe (https://spheroiduniverse.io/), an Extended Reality Metaverse company. It’s a platform for developing Extended Reality projects. The technological basis of the platform is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language designed for AR/XR creation.

SPH is the native token of the Spheroid ecosystem that fuels the activities of the platform. It can be exchanged for Spaces (virtual lands of the Spheroid Universe), used for advertising in AR/XR, placing content, and for various platform services. Among the products powered by SPH there is Spheroid Earth – an open global project for creating Earth 3D Digital Twin. For further details, please visit Spheroid Universe's Official website or follow them on Twitter and Instagram.