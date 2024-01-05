A team of scientists in Japan have developed technology to turn monkeys into scalpers.

OK, not really, the technology turns the monkeys from high risk takers to low risk takers.

scientists implanted chips into their brains

used flashes of light from implanted chips to activate two different sections of the macaque monkeys' brains

Switching one on encouraged them to take bigger risks with the hope of a bigger payoff, while switching the other section on led the animals to settle for a smaller but more certain reward

However, there's a huge problem here. The scientists don't understand Expected Value. The monkeys do. This is basic trading.

Check this out:

the macaques were trained to look at different colored spots on a screen to receive a water reward

some spots would give the monkey a small reward 90 percent of the time

others gave a reward that was 10 times larger, but it only paid out 10 percent of the time

Overwhelmingly, the monkeys went for the high-risk, high-reward spots.

Well, yeah. Do the maths.

Let's call the reward "R":

getting 1R 90% of the time is R*0.9 = 0.9R

getting 10R 10% of the time is 10R*0.1 = 1R

You with me?

(R*0.9) is less than (10R*0.1).

The monkeys were right all along.

Link here for more.

No wonder they get all the $ and all the chicks.