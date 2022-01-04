Lirunex strongly believes a successful trader does not consist of one single style or technique. Rather, as in most things in life, it takes experience, trial and error and knowledge to consistently be successful. In this article, we will explore how to become a professional trader, including strategies and psychology you need to establish as an expert trader using Lirunex.

What is a Professional Forex Trader?

Using Lirunex, an individual should know how to speculate on currency market prices, intending to generate profits. Most likely, their main source of income comes from trading using advanced strategies and psychology.

How to become a professional forex trader?

To earn professional status using Lirunex takes years of commitment, dedication, and discipline. This is backed up by strategies that show consistent profitability.

They must hold a deep interest in factors like interest rates, trade flows, tourism, economic strength, and geopolitical risks, which affect supply and demand of currencies, the economic and central bank policies around the world, understanding how the Federal Reserve (FOMC), European Central Bank (ECB), Bank of Japan (BOJ), and Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) impact currencies.

Some traders tend to consistently use technical analysis and others benefit from both technical and fundamental analysis. An opportunity exists to profit from changes that may increase or reduce one currency's value compared to another. Therefore, education and training are of great importance when becoming a professional trader. Like our saying goes; ‘Trade to Learn and Learn to Trade’.

Professional traders also take into account a good broker to trade with. Likewise, in Lirunex we have several professional traders who came from well-known brokers. Unfortunately, our traders did not gain much from them.

However, after joining Lirunex, they grew exponentially and managed to upgrade their trader status. For a long-term relationship with a trader’s own clients, these individuals will be looking for an STP (Straight Through Processing) broker that is regulated and that offers competitive trading conditions.

How to become a successful professional trader at Lirunex?

Who doesn’t want to be as efficient a trader as George Soros, which in 1992 shorted (sold) the British pound and reportedly made a profit of $1 billion. He became known as the man who broke the Bank of England.

Similarly, these are three main rules Lirunex Professional traders swear by. Firstly, Lirunex traders are big on discipline so you must have the discipline to stick to his or her own tactics, with an edge and risk management.

There will be trades that look intimidating and you will not want to take them, but if it's part of your methodology, you must. There will be times when your methodology or risk management will tell you, 'here's where you're out.' You may despise having to leave, but that's your approach, that's your risk management; you have to leave. Discipline must be strictly enforced.

Secondly, this is the part most traders tend to fail; patience. It's not always a matter of making the profitable trade, but also of doing nothing when things aren't going well. There will be times when the market is not favourable to trading and it is during these times that successful traders demonstrate a great deal of patience and wait for it to happen.

Next, as any successful traders, our professional traders too experienced numerous failures in their early trading careers, but they were able to recover due to their self-belief. Normally, traders tend to quit trading after a few rounds of bad luck whereas successful Lirunex traders have a complete strong ability to make things right every time.

Last but not least, what makes Lirunex professional traders shine is that they always make risky and uncomfortable trading decisions that ordinary traders would avoid. They do not shy away from taking bold and tough decisions.

In a nutshell, trading successfully requires as much art as science to execute, which means that there is only a profit-making trade or a loss-making trade. It requires patience and following a well-defined strategy.

Therefore, it's important to first approach forex trading through a careful strategy so that you can avoid becoming a casualty of this market.Money management is key to success, particularly in the volatile forex market.

Many times fundamental factors can send currency rates in one direction only to have the rates whipsaw into another direction in mere seconds. So, it is important to protect your positions by stop-loss points and trading only when your indicators point to good opportunities.

Partner with Lirunex

To open an account with Lirunex.

To open a demo account with Lirunex