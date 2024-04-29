With iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 in their rearview mirror, fintechs and financial service providers in Latin America return to “business as usual”, refreshed and knowledge-richer than ever. In case you could not make it, here is what you missed.

iFX EXPO LATAM 2024, in a nutshell

Holding on to the promise of 2+ days of exclusive networking, knowledge sharing and the latest product showcases, the organiser, Ultimate Fintech, offered just the right mix of business and pleasure.

The expo welcomed attendees on April 9, at Mexico City’s iconic World Trade Center - Olmeca 4 for the traditional Welcome Party. The vibrant social event offered everyone the perfect opportunity to reconnect with valued clients and partners and engage with new prospects while enjoying the fantastic atmosphere.

iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 opened its gates for the very first time on April 10, with exhibitors and attendees from all areas of fintech and finance flocking to the expo floor.

A diverse display of advanced online trading technology, multi-asset liquidity, and tailored FX services attracted Latin American traders, IBs and Affiliate Partners to the booths of XM, Exness, IronFX, BDSwiss, Libertex, B2Prime, Deriv, B2Broker, BlackBull, Deribit, Pay+Pros, Devexperts, to name but a few of the flagship companies showcasing their products and services at the LATAM expo.

Meanwhile, an impressive lineup of speakers shared unique insights on two stages - the Speaker Hall and the Traders Arena.

Speaker Hall & Traders Arena

At the Speaker Hall, visitors could hear from Santiago Salinas, Director of Institutional Relations, Government Affairs & BIVA Institute, Viviana Romo Núñez, VP Legal & Compliance Mizuho Bank, Ximena Salgado, Head of Product, Nu Mexico, Matías Poso Alonso, Co-founder & CRO Balloon Group, and other pivotal figures in the Latin American finance and fintech space.

With a broad canvas of topics, spanning the latest shifts in Mexico’s latest regulatory changes impacting the financial market, tech trends and innovation, financial inclusion, digital payments and the next fintech unicorns, the sessions were an eye-opener for anyone interested in expanding their business or strengthening their footprint in Latin America.

The discussion continued in the Traders Arena, which offered hands-on perspectives and insights into fundamentals impacting USDMXN price fluctuations, US equities, options and data updates straight from the NYSE, technical analysis, identifying and avoiding trading risks, practical tips for IBs when choosing a broker, and more.

Anthony Zawadzki, Head of Proprietary Data, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Alejandra Diaz, LATAM Operations Director, FXCM, Jose Hernandez, Country Manager for Mexico, XM, Camilo Tobar, CEO, Swiset, Quasar Elizundia, Analista de Mercados (Eng. Market Analyst), Pepperstone, Andrew Lane, CEO, Acuity, and many others discussed the hottest topics shaking up the trading space on stage.

Attended by hundreds of B2B and B2C players, iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 offered the perfect opportunity to network and share excellence. Here is what some of the participants said:

Ivan Rojas - International Sales Director-Black Arrow Platform, Nelogica:

“By bringing together professionals and experts from around the world, this event has helped legitimize our industry in the region. I have been focused on LatAm and based in the region for a long time, and such events are much needed here. Furthermore, this event has evolved to encompass a wider range of participants beyond just brokers; we now see a diverse pool of alternatives for all types of traders, including white labels and smaller brokers aiming to elevate their game.”

Viviana Romo Núñez - VP Legal & Compliance, Mizuho Bank:

“iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 plays a role in fostering the growth and development of fintech and financial services in the region. I think that the ways in which iFX EXPO contributes are knowledge exchange, networking opportunities, showcasing innovation and regulatory insights.”

Next on the calendar: iFX EXPO International 2024

Parting with Mexico for the time being, fintech and online trading professionals are already marking their calendars for the next big online trading gathering: iFX EXPO International 2024, due to take place between 18 - 20 June, in Limassol, Cyprus.

Broadly speaking, the FX and Fintech event of the year, iFX EXPO International 2024 will welcome to Cyprus’ City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort, 4K+ visitors, 100+ speakers and 1.6K+ companies from 120+ countries.

With hundreds of C-level executives, thought leaders and decision-makers in attendance, iFX EXPO International 2024 is the place to be for anyone looking to make a global impact. So, don’t miss the chance and register now to secure your spot at the industry’s round table!

