ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company and provider of the world-leading social trading and wealth management platform, has announced its participation in iFX EXPO Asia as a Diamond Sponsor. iFX EXPO is the largest financial B2B expo in the world, with annual events organised across different regions. After winning the hearts and minds of industry leaders in the UAE, South Africa and Brazil, the ZuluTrade team is once again ready to impress attendees with its recently revamped Social Trading platform.

Users are already enjoying a host of features, introduced in the new version of the platform. Attendees can meet the ZuluTrade team and learn about these latest features at Booth 51, iFX EXPO Asia, to be held at the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, Bangkok, on June 21 and 22, 2023.

Apart from offering a demonstration of the latest platform upgrades, the team will also be showcasing its improved Affiliate Program. To add to the excitement, ZuluTrade is also organising a raffle with two winners, one for each day. The lucky winners will be announced at 4:30 pm on June 21 and 22. Drop by ZuluTrade’s booth to take part.

The Powered-Up Social Intelligence Platform

ZuluTrade's Social Trading Platform offers a comprehensive solution that simplifies the social and copy trading journey. It’s new subscription plan offers the possibilities to start copy trading with zero subscription fees if you choose to link/create an account with an integrated broker or selected co-branded brokers. The enhanced Social Feed allows users to upload photos and videos.

The reliable one-stop platform offers users valuable insights on market trends and trading strategies from market experienced traders. The UX design has also been upgraded to provide elevated user experiences. Manual trading and ‘Become a Leader’ features have been added to provide users greater control over their trades and opportunities to grow.

“We are excited to showcase the cutting-edge features added to our Social Trading Platform, which provides frictionless and intuitive navigation. The intelligent design eases customer experience. Our representatives are looking forward to immersing iFX EXPO attendees in an experiential demonstration of the revamped features,” said Tajinder Virk, CEO of ZuluTrade.

With a history dating back 16 years, ZuluTrade has gained the reputation as one of the largest Social Trading Communities of Investors, Strategy Providers/Leaders, Brokers and Affiliates. Conceived as a broker-agnostic ecosystem, the platform allows users to seamlessly connect their accounts and start enjoying its offering, regardless of the infrastructure or broker they are registered with.

Thanks to ZuluTrade’s cutting-edge integrations of MT4, MT5, ActTrader, X Open Hub and Match-Trader, a comprehensive and transparent financial ecosystem supporting 1000+ brokers has taken shape, which empowers Investors, Strategy Providers/Leaders, Brokers and Affiliates to build wealth.

The iFX EXPO

iFX EXPO has been bringing together professionals in online trading, financial services and fintech from Europe, Asia and the Middle East for over a decade. The much-awaited Bangkok event is the biggest of its kind. Thought leaders and industry experts will share their wisdom and insights to help accelerate the collaborative expansion of the B2B financial ecosystem. The event is a fountainhead of invaluable opportunities for businesses to showcase their expertise and grow successfully.

Securing a prominent position at the event as a Diamond Sponsor, ZuluTrade is set to conquer the Asian market as it strengthens its footprint in the area. Also, bringing a gamified approach to business development, the company will warm up the atmosphere at iFX EXPO Asia.

*Trading in financial instruments involves significant risk of loss.