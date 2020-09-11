CFTC Commitment of Traders: No fear from cable longs
Weekly Commitments of Traders data for the week ending September 8, 2020:
- EUR long 198K vs 197K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- GBP long 13K vs 6k long last week. Longs increased by 7K
- JPY long 22K vs 30K long last week. Longs decreased by 8K
- CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. No change in net speculative position
- AUD short 2K vs square last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- NZD long 5K vs 7K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K
- CAD short 17k vs 27K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 10K
More notable in the short-term is the build in GBP positions in the week ending Tuesday. There are undoubtedly some speculators regretting that move. Look for a reversal in the week ahead (or maybe GBP-bulls have a stronger hand than I believe).