CFTC Commitment of Traders: No fear from cable longs

Weekly Commitments of Traders data for the week ending September 8, 2020:





EUR long 198K vs 197K long last week. Longs increased by 1K



GBP long 13K vs 6k long last week. Longs increased by 7K

JPY long 22K vs 30K long last week. Longs decreased by 8K

CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. No change in net speculative position

AUD short 2K vs square last week. Shorts increased by 2K

NZD long 5K vs 7K long last week. Longs decreased by 2K

CAD short 17k vs 27K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 10K The euro net (shown above) remains near the record high and it's a big reason that some market watchers are expecting a flush lower in the euro.

More notable in the short-term is the build in GBP positions in the week ending Tuesday. There are undoubtedly some speculators regretting that move. Look for a reversal in the week ahead (or maybe GBP-bulls have a stronger hand than I believe).

