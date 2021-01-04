CFTC Commitments of Traders: Canadian dollar catches a bid

EUR long 143K vs 144K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



GBP long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K

JPY long 47K vs 46K long last week. Longs increased by 1K

CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. Unchanged



AUD short 7K vs 4K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K

NZD long 13K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K



CAD long 15k vs 10K long last week. Longs increased by 5K

These numbers are from the close on Dec 29. I wouldn't read too much into them; we'll get a much better idea where money is moving in the report to be released Friday.

