CFTC Commitments of Traders: Canadian dollar catches a bid

Author: Adam Button | Category: Forex Orders

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC:

Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC:
  • EUR long 143K vs 144K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • GBP long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • JPY long 47K vs 46K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
  • CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. Unchanged
  • AUD short 7K vs 4K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
  • NZD long 13K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • CAD long 15k vs 10K long last week. Longs increased by 5K
These numbers are from the close on Dec 29. I wouldn't read too much into them; we'll get a much better idea where money is moving in the report to be released Friday.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose