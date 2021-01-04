CFTC Commitments of Traders: Canadian dollar catches a bid
Weekly forex futures positioning data from the CFTC:
- EUR long 143K vs 144K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- GBP long 5K vs 6K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- JPY long 47K vs 46K long last week. Longs increased by 1K
- CHF long 12K vs 12K long last week. Unchanged
- AUD short 7K vs 4K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
- NZD long 13K vs 14K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
- CAD long 15k vs 10K long last week. Longs increased by 5K
These numbers are from the close on Dec 29. I wouldn't read too much into them; we'll get a much better idea where money is moving in the report to be released Friday.