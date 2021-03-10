FX option expiries for 10 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1860 (€374m), 1.1950 (€669m), 1.2000-10 (€1.2bn)

USD/JPY: 105.80 ($1.4bn)

AUD/USD: 0.7500 (A$1.3bn), 0.7600 (A$698m), 0.7725 (A$643m), 0.7750 (A$836m)

Besides a couple of decent-sized ones sandwiching AUD/USD, there isn't much else as the larger expiries are seen quite a distance away from current spot prices. But it is worth taking note in case we do get some volatility injection before they roll off later.





Looking further out this week, there are a couple of larger ones to take note of for USD/JPY and AUD/USD. For the former, there is one at 107.75 ($1.7bn) tomorrow, 108.50 ($968m) tomorrow, and 108.30 ($1.6bn) on Friday.





As for the latter, there is one at AUD/USD 0.7600 (A$1.7bn) tomorrow, 0.7720-25 (A$777m) tomorrow, 0.8000 (A$1.8bn) tomorrow, and 0.7720 (A$916m) on Friday.







