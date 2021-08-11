FX option expiries for 11 August 10am New York cut
A look at what is on the board for today
Just one to take note of on the day, that being a modestly big one for EUR/USD as highlighted in bold.
That sits near the lows for the year and key support at 1.1704-11 so it may help to limit any potential downside movement before rolling off. That said, a breach below that could see stops taken out and a quicker downside push may ensue.
Something to be wary of is growing downside interest in expiries for EUR/USD for later in the week too with big ones layered between 1.1650 to 1.1700 tomorrow.
