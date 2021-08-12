FX option expiries for 12 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





There are big ones sandwiching the EUR/USD spot price at the moment, adding to the technical sandwich between 1.1700 and 1.1750.





The large options at 1.1700-05 adds another layer to the former but given the more dull price action today, we're likely not to see it be tested before rolling off.





Meanwhile, there are big ones seen at current levels for both USD/JPY and USD/CAD so they may act more as magnets until we get to North American trading later.





In any case, we're getting a taste of the summer doldrums in Europe so nothing is really helping to spice up price action for the time being - granted that the expiry levels above do not lend a hand in that regard too I guess.





Quite a couple to take note of for the day, as highlighted in