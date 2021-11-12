FX option expiries for 12 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





The one in particular for USD/JPY at 114.00 may look to keep price action more sticky despite higher front-end yields for now, before rolling off later in the day.





Meanwhile, there is a biggish one for EUR/USD at 1.1460 - close to the current spot price. However, given the downside break lower this week, it hardly offers much significance considering there isn't much technical support for the pair at this area.





Besides that, there are some modest-sized ones for USD/CAD but they are quite some distance away from current price action as buyers are more keen to test 1.2600.







