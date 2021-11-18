FX option expiries for 18 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





The ones for USD/JPY at 113.90-00 and 114.20-25 are sticking in between the key hourly moving averages of 113.84 and 114.24 for now, so that may very well keep price action more sticky in between that region before rolling off later in the day.





Meanwhile, EUR/GBP did break to fresh lows since February last year yesterday but sellers aren't really running with things yet so perhaps there might be some attraction to the expiries at 0.8400 in keeping any quick run lower just yet.





But it wouldn't be the most surprising thing to see the charts side with sellers in search of an extended push lower towards 0.8300 in the sessions ahead.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



