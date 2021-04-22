FX option expiries for 22 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





A couple of key ones to take note of, especially for USD/JPY as highlighted in bold.





That is likely keeping price action more sticky near 108.00 with a lid seen at around 108.30-40, close to its 100-hour moving average for the time being.





Other than that, there are modest ones rolling off at around 1.1980 for EUR/USD through to tomorrow but the 1.2000 level is still largely seen as the key psychological support, alongside its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2017 in trading today currently.





The large ones for NZD/USD can be seen as a base for the pair but spot price action is well off that so those shouldn't be a factor in the sessions ahead.





Besides that, USD/CAD has a chunky one around 1.2440-50 tomorrow but so far price action is continuing to be held up by daily support @ 1.2476-00 so we'll see if that technical region keeps up ahead of the close today amid the loonie surge overnight.







