FX option expiries for 7 April 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of key ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

There are large chunks seen for EUR/USD just below the current spot price but perhaps the more important ones are those that will roll off later in the week.

There is quite a decent amount seen in between 1.1800 and 1.1900 so just keep that in mind with the key hourly moving averages seen @ 1.1773-90 and the 200-day moving average seen @ 1.1879 currently - where buyers are testing.

Meanwhile, there are also large chunks seen in USD/JPY on either side of 109.00 and 110.00 for today so that could act as a respective anchor and ceiling for price action.

