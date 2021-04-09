FX option expiries for 9 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of key ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





With EUR/USD breaking above its 200-day moving average and 1.1900 handle, that should open up the path to a potential further retracement towards near 1.2000. As such, the larger expiries at 1.1850 may be of little impact in the day ahead.





USD/JPY was on the retreat yesterday amid weaker Treasury yields and that seems to be holding for now, with 10-year yields close to a soft bottom near 1.60%.





As such, the larger expiries at 109.15 may add to some stickiness in price action if sellers are to try and go in search for a play later in the session.





Meanwhile, there's also a big one for USD/CAD at 1.2600 - which may have offered some pulling factor in trading this week, capping gains.





Price action is lingering around its key hourly moving averages @ 1.2573-78 for now but any further upside in the session ahead may stall near the expiries at the figure level.







