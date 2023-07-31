In late-June I highlighted that seasonals for stock markets were strong for July and that's exactly what took place, including a 13-day rally in Dow Jones Industrial Average.

That chapter is closing and it's time to turn the page to August so here are some seasonal highlights:

Worst month for the German DAX

Worst month of the year for AUD/JPY (by far) and the yen is generally strong

Worst month for AUD/USD

Worst month for copper

EUR/USD neutral

Second-best month for gold

Second worst month for Nikkei

Neutral for the Nasdaq

Worst month for NZD/USD

Fourth-worst month for the S&P 500

Best month for 10-year bonds (i.e. falling yields)

Worst month for USD/JPY, though the pair was strong last year

Looking further ahead, last year could be instructive. Stock markets rallied through mid-August before peaking on 16th followed by a sharp reversal. September is the worst month for the S&P 500 and also starts a three-month run of seasonal weakness for oil.