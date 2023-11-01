There aren't any significant ones to really take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment might be a bit more muted in European trading as we await the main events in the US. But if anything else, just be wary that we are seeing larger expiries build up above 150.00 for USD/JPY and I take that as a sign that market interest is growing as traders get more comfortable after the BOJ has given the green light for the pair to push higher yesterday.

