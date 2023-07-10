There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0920 and the region of 1.0970-80. The current spot price is sandwiched in between both the large set of expiries but in terms of technical significance, they aren't too relevant. As such, we may see price action be caught in a more narrow range today in between the levels above but if there is a significant push factor i.e. headlines or risk sentiment, that should override the expiries pull.

Then, we also have one for USD/JPY at 143.00 - which also doesn't hold any technical significance. As such, the pair might be caught just under that for now but I wouldn't be surprised to see the expiry be a non-factor. For now, the pair looks to be catching up to the bond market and that is the key driver to be mindful about.

And lastly, we have the one for AUD/USD at 0.6685 which keeps around the confluence of the 100 and 200-day moving averages at 0.6683-96 at the moment. Put together, that should continue to keep a lid on the pair with sellers able to lean on these levels to place a ceiling on price action.

