There aren't any significant expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will continue to rely more on the technicals and the risk mood before we get to the US CPI data tomorrow.

A couple of key ones to watch will be EUR/USD as it begins to run above 1.1000, with the April and May highs at 1.1075-95 being the key resistance region. Then, we have USD/JPY which is falling further and could eye a test of 140.00 next. And then, we have AUD/USD which has moved up to test the confluence of its 100 and 200-day moving averages again at 0.6682-97.

Those will be the focus points for the dollar pairs, so just be mindful of that for the time being.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.