The first being for EUR/USD at 1.0790, which could keep price action more contained before the expiries roll off later in the day. That would match up with the lack of trading appetite as market players are waiting on the Fed later today before really committing to anything.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 146.00 which should also keep price action intact just below the figure level until the expiries roll off. It's all about the Fed in any case, so don't expect price movements to be too drastic in the session ahead anyway.

