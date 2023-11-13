There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at the 152.00 mark, which doesn't hold much technical significance although it does coincide to near the October 2022 high of 151.94 - when the BOJ stepped in. I reckon the expiries could at least keep price action more limited on the day before rolling off, as markets are likely to stay quieter before getting to the key US data releases later in the week.

