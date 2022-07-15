Just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/CAD near 1.3100 as the pair looks to hold a technical break to the upside, with the previous resistance region around 1.3076-83 being broken yesterday. The latter level is the more relevant one in my view on the daily chart but the expiries could offer a bit of support for buyers in the session ahead before getting to the US retail sales data release - which is the main focus today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.