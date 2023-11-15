There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first ones being for EUR/USD, which are at the 1.0850-75 region. That is likely to keep price action more compact perhaps, all before we get to more US data later in the day. That being said, trading sentiment right now revolves a lot on the bond market and risk moves, so I wouldn't discount that as being more critical factors driving price today.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 150.00 which could act as a bit of a defensive layer alongside the large expiries tomorrow at the same level. That is if the dollar continues to crumble alongside yields in the sessions ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.