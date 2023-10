There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold. That being expiries at 150.00 for USD/JPY, which adds to a defensive layer for the pair at the figure level. Traders are still rather cautious in testing that considering interventions fears by Tokyo and that is the more decisive factor, although the expiries just adds some seasoning to the dish for today.

