There aren't any notable expiries on the day, though there are some large-ish ones for USD/JPY and AUD/USD. But I don't expect them to be of much impact whatsoever given prevailing market sentiment.

If anything else, perhaps the ones for AUD/USD at 0.6525 could help to hold up the recent upside momentum this week. However, the 0.6500 mark is more to my liking in trying to confirm that bias so I wouldn't attach too much significance to the 0.6525 level.

Besides that, the ones for USD/JPY look to be too far to have any material impact on price action.

